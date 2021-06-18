GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $85.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.