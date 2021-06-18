GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.91 Million

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $512,389.26 and approximately $44.91 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

