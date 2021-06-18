Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$0.74. 154,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.50. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.63 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

