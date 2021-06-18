Golden Goose Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $331,897.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00184399 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00872030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,192.50 or 0.99949741 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

