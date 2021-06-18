good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 13,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 137,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGBF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of good natured Products from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of good natured Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

