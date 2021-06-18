Goose Finance (EGG) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00005830 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $3.64 million and $17,079.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00736916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

