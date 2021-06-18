GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. GoPro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

