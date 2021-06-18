Gossip Coin Hits Market Cap of $20,814.16 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $20,814.16 and $7.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

