Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono Buys 10,200 Shares

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$55,244.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,237 shares in the company, valued at C$8,997,425.72.

Serafino Iacono also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Serafino Iacono acquired 6,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,119.40.

Gran Colombia Gold stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.21. 1,946,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.38. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.94 and a one year high of C$8.40.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.