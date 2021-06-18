Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 45,778 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of World Fuel Services worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.