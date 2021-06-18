Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 86,536 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Leidos worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

