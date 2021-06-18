Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

