Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,244 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Xerox worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

XRX opened at $23.63 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

