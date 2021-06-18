Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 255,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Truist raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.64 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.