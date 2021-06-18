Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $12.27 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.25% of Qurate Retail worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

