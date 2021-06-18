Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 84,442 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after buying an additional 54,542 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $28.22 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

