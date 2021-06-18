Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $14.86 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,721 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.36% of TEGNA worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $1,776,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 543.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.