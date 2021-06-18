Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $15.35 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

United Rentals stock opened at $294.18 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.10 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.16. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

