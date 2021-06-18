Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,777 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.63% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,184 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $23.60 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.