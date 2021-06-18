Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.69% of Herman Miller worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -330.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

