Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

RDY stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

