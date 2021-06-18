Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

