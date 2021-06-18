Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 892.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.48. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

