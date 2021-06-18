Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $18.73 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Albemarle worth $18,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.84. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

