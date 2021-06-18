Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $12.25 Million Investment in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,014,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Montauk Renewables as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $938,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

