Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 138,876 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.41% of M.D.C. worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187,242 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.04. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

