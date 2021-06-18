Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 76,234 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.65.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

