Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of Sanmina worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.