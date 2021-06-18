Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 164,910 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,910 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3,736.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 682,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 665,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.