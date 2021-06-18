Graviocoin Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.79 million and $805.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00428708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

