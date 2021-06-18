Gravity Market Capitalization Tops $149,249.02 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $149,249.02 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00135461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00183214 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00879803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.31 or 1.00028684 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.