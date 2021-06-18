Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.34 and last traded at $134.00. 1,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 57,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.25.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

