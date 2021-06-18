GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $43,674.54 and approximately $14.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,854,398 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.