Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 107,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

