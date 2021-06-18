Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 19,321 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. 268,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,662,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

