Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 3,530 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. 135,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

