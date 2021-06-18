Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 44,219 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,193. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

