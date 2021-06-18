Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 287.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.61. 140,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $318.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

