Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 118,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. 125,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.