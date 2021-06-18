Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $466.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

