Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2,910.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 466,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $104,454,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $229.60. 61,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,468. The company has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

