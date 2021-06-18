Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 120,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

