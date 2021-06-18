Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New $7.04 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,968,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $189.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.