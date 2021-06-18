Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,147. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

