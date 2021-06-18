Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 52,840 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2,423.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.33. 230,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

