Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after buying an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.51. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

