Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $162.50. 149,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $427.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

