Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.30. 520,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

