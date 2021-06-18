Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 15,583 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.58. 56,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.08. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

