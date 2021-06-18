Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes $7.05 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.91.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.24. The stock had a trading volume of 125,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,920. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

